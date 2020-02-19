Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Anushka: Who rocked the red carpet at Femina Beauty Awards?

Deepika Padukone’s elegant black number to Anushka Sharma’s OTT look to Katrina Kaif’s simple black ensemble, who do you think rocked the red carpet at the Femina Beauty Awards.

This is the award season which means we get to see our favourite celebrities play dress up in some of the most gorgeous ensembles. While a few like to keep it simple and elegant at the red carpets, others like to experiment with their looks and go a bit out of the box to make it happen. Yesterday proved to be no different as divas like , and graced the red carpet with their gorgeous looks and extra-stunning ensembles at the Femina Beauty Awards. While all the looks were quite different from each other, we could not help but wonder who rocked the red carpet the most!

Deepika Padukone

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who managed to look ravishing as she sashayed down the red carpet in a gorgeous black number by Yanina Couture. The strapless number perfectly hug her body and accentuated her stunning curves. What stole the show was the puffy textured tulle sleeve that screamt ‘drama’. Layers of diamonds accessorised her neck while the diva slayed her bronzed glam on the red carpet.

Anushka Sharma

Next on the list is Anushka Sharma who made a completely different style statement in a gold number. The OTT dress bore a deep plunging neckline with statement sleeves in bright gold fabric. The mini dress also featured a drape that covered her leg. While the dress was definitely OTT and difficult o pull off, the diva did manage to balance it out with her glam and hair. She kept the rest of it simple with a sleek bun, soft smokey eyes and a neutral-toned lip. Even for her accessory, she chose for dainty diamond drops that did not take away the attention from her dress.

Katrina Kaif

The Ek Tha Tiger actress was also quite on a different theme when it comes to the red carpet, while Anushka managed to pull off the OTT wonder, Kat stuck to her basics and chose for a white number by Alex Perry. The plunging number showed enough of her skin while the bishop sleeves and the draped silhouette of the dress ensure all eyes were on her. While her ensemble was effortless, the diva managed to slay it all with her glam. Bold eyes with marron eyeshadow, flawless base, perfectly contoured cheeks and loads of highlighter made it difficult to take our eyes off her.

Which one of these stunning divas rocked the red carpet last night? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More