Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt; who aced the polka dot Sabyasachi ensemble better?

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt who both love wearing Sabyasachi donned similar outfits when they stepped out in the city recently.
154791 reads Mumbai Updated: December 15, 2019 10:42 am
Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt; who aced the polka dot Sabyasachi ensemble better?Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt; who aced the polka dot Sabyasachi ensemble better?
  • 16
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Fashion faceoffs have become a pretty common norm these days. Thanks to social media almost everything is out in the open and there is absolutely no hiding. Bollywood ever since its inception has been the face of fashion in our country. We are absolutely obsessed with everything that our favourite stars are wearing. Be it taking on the raging neon trend, wearing boss lady pantsuits, sequin sarees, sleek hairdos, no makeup makeup look and the current favourite of the all the divas, the polka dots. 

Deepika Padukone has openly confessed to her love for designer, Sabyasachi. The stunner who’ll soon be seen and is also co-producing her upcoming film, Chhapaak is busy with its promotions. Deepika opted for a gorgeous hot pink polka dot ensemble from the acclaimed designer. Her look featured a noodle strap long kurta which she teamed up with flared palazzo pants and threw in a long flowing cape, all in the same colour. She styled her look with the classic Sabyasachi belt, brushed open hair, chunky earrings and jadau bangles. Minimal makeup and a soft lip completed her gorgeous look out. 

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt too stepped out for an event dressed in Sabya. The Raazi actress opted for a high neck full sleeves kurta which she paired up with a pair of flared palazzo pants and a matching dupatta all in green. The polka dot ensemble was styled with a sleek low bun, heavy chandbalis, bushy brows and a small black bindi. 

While there is absolutely no denying that both of them look absolutely out of the world, we think Deepika just won the faceoff by an inch. The vibe of her entire look is extremely fresh and we love it to bits.  Who do you think rocked the polka dot Sabyasachi look? Comment below and let us know.  For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: Polka dots is officially the new cool in Bollywood

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Looks form yesterday you just CANNOT miss

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan takes the classic pantsuit to a whole new level in Peter Do; Yay or Nay?

Credits :PINKVILLA

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Comments

Anonymous

Both are extremely beautiful and talented actresses, Alia has rose enough to compete Deepika for top most position. No doubt Deepika is most powerful actress right now...

Anonymous

Deepika is not as usual looking graceful . Just see her hairs are so wierd but alia has a good sense of dressing and is looking more adorable . Wheras in comparision deepika's look somehow lacks infront alia as she is more cute and more beautiful... i like alia one.

Anonymous

Aliya is naturally more beautiful than Deepika !! Aliya's shortcoming is her small stature !! She overcomes it with her charm !! Deepika is kind of overrated & over publicized !!

Anonymous

Deepika is a class act. Alia is not even on the same playing field.
Ranbir is the only thing in common. KJo and gang try to up Alia’s style quotient, but class is inherent. Kangana has it, Priyanka has it, Deepika has it, Alia does not.

Anonymous

I liked Alia's look more

Anonymous

Even though kj and bw tried every trick in the book to replace Deepika this girl could never take Deepika's place and these comparisons are of no use as it will just continue to show alia as lacking.

Anonymous

Alia was first wearing it, then deepika

Anonymous

alia is a wanna be deepika .

Anonymous

Love both the colours. Although love Deepika more. The colour is so vibrant

Anonymous

It's not Polka dot!!!
Take a closer look. It's plain simple bandhej.
N both are looking amazing

Anonymous

Alia the most adorable

Anonymous

Anytime it’s Deepika. Alia can never beat her

Anonymous

Whyou is she always copping deepika and her work????

Anonymous

Alia looks dull, old and depressed. The dress doesnt matter.

Anonymous

Alia for sure.She's killing it

Anonymous

Of course Deepika

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement