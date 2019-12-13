Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt; who aced the polka dot Sabyasachi ensemble better?

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt who both love wearing Sabyasachi donned similar outfits when they stepped out in the city recently.

Fashion faceoffs have become a pretty common norm these days. Thanks to social media almost everything is out in the open and there is absolutely no hiding. Bollywood ever since its inception has been the face of fashion in our country. We are absolutely obsessed with everything that our favourite stars are wearing. Be it taking on the raging neon trend, wearing boss lady pantsuits, sequin sarees, sleek hairdos, no makeup makeup look and the current favourite of the all the divas, the polka dots.

has openly confessed to her love for designer, Sabyasachi. The stunner who’ll soon be seen and is also co-producing her upcoming film, Chhapaak is busy with its promotions. Deepika opted for a gorgeous hot pink polka dot ensemble from the acclaimed designer. Her look featured a noodle strap long kurta which she teamed up with flared palazzo pants and threw in a long flowing cape, all in the same colour. She styled her look with the classic Sabyasachi belt, brushed open hair, chunky earrings and jadau bangles. Minimal makeup and a soft lip completed her gorgeous look out.

A few days ago, too stepped out for an event dressed in Sabya. The Raazi actress opted for a high neck full sleeves kurta which she paired up with a pair of flared palazzo pants and a matching dupatta all in green. The polka dot ensemble was styled with a sleek low bun, heavy chandbalis, bushy brows and a small black bindi.

While there is absolutely no denying that both of them look absolutely out of the world, we think Deepika just won the faceoff by an inch. The vibe of her entire look is extremely fresh and we love it to bits. Who do you think rocked the polka dot Sabyasachi look? Comment below and let us know. For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

