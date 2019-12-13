Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt; who aced the polka dot Sabyasachi ensemble better?
Fashion faceoffs have become a pretty common norm these days. Thanks to social media almost everything is out in the open and there is absolutely no hiding. Bollywood ever since its inception has been the face of fashion in our country. We are absolutely obsessed with everything that our favourite stars are wearing. Be it taking on the raging neon trend, wearing boss lady pantsuits, sequin sarees, sleek hairdos, no makeup makeup look and the current favourite of the all the divas, the polka dots.
Deepika Padukone has openly confessed to her love for designer, Sabyasachi. The stunner who’ll soon be seen and is also co-producing her upcoming film, Chhapaak is busy with its promotions. Deepika opted for a gorgeous hot pink polka dot ensemble from the acclaimed designer. Her look featured a noodle strap long kurta which she teamed up with flared palazzo pants and threw in a long flowing cape, all in the same colour. She styled her look with the classic Sabyasachi belt, brushed open hair, chunky earrings and jadau bangles. Minimal makeup and a soft lip completed her gorgeous look out.
A few days ago, Alia Bhatt too stepped out for an event dressed in Sabya. The Raazi actress opted for a high neck full sleeves kurta which she paired up with a pair of flared palazzo pants and a matching dupatta all in green. The polka dot ensemble was styled with a sleek low bun, heavy chandbalis, bushy brows and a small black bindi.
While there is absolutely no denying that both of them look absolutely out of the world, we think Deepika just won the faceoff by an inch. The vibe of her entire look is extremely fresh and we love it to bits. Who do you think rocked the polka dot Sabyasachi look? Comment below and let us know. For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: Polka dots is officially the new cool in Bollywood
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Looks form yesterday you just CANNOT miss
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan takes the classic pantsuit to a whole new level in Peter Do; Yay or Nay?
Comments
Both are extremely beautiful and talented actresses, Alia has rose enough to compete Deepika for top most position. No doubt Deepika is most powerful actress right now...
Deepika is not as usual looking graceful . Just see her hairs are so wierd but alia has a good sense of dressing and is looking more adorable . Wheras in comparision deepika's look somehow lacks infront alia as she is more cute and more beautiful... i like alia one.
Aliya is naturally more beautiful than Deepika !! Aliya's shortcoming is her small stature !! She overcomes it with her charm !! Deepika is kind of overrated & over publicized !!
Deepika is a class act. Alia is not even on the same playing field.
Ranbir is the only thing in common. KJo and gang try to up Alia’s style quotient, but class is inherent. Kangana has it, Priyanka has it, Deepika has it, Alia does not.
I liked Alia's look more
Even though kj and bw tried every trick in the book to replace Deepika this girl could never take Deepika's place and these comparisons are of no use as it will just continue to show alia as lacking.
Alia was first wearing it, then deepika
alia is a wanna be deepika .
Love both the colours. Although love Deepika more. The colour is so vibrant
It's not Polka dot!!!
Take a closer look. It's plain simple bandhej.
N both are looking amazing
Alia the most adorable
Anytime it’s Deepika. Alia can never beat her
Whyou is she always copping deepika and her work????
Alia looks dull, old and depressed. The dress doesnt matter.
Alia for sure.She's killing it
Of course Deepika
Add new comment