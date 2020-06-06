Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan; Who wore the OTT tassel earrings the best?

The leading ladies of Bollywood, both opted for shoulder dusting tassel earrings. Who according to you wore it the best?

To be honest here, Fashion Faceoffs have been our guilty pleasure. We love watching leading ladies style the same clothing or accessory in their own distinctive way. The more that they follow the same trend, the more we get style tips and ways to do it differently.

This time around we found a stark similarity in Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's ensemble. While the style of the attire was completely different, both divas opted for the same shoulder dusting tassel earrings by Valliyan.

Bebo styled her pair of earrings and went OTT with a print in print attire. While the ensemble was surely something that needed work and didn't manage to make a statement, she made sure that all eyes were on the earrings as she pulled her hair back in a sleek low bun. Her makeup was kept to a minimum like usual.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, wore the earrings at an international red carpet (MTV EMAs)! She made a dramatic statement in an embellished bralette and skirt combo. In spite of the OTT outfit, she gave the look an even dramatic touch with the earrings. To top it up, she opted for a full face of glam and sleek hair.

While both of the divas opted for OTT looks, we think the dramatic intensity of the long earrings could have been balanced out in a better way.

But, if we still had to choose one we'd select Deepika's glam look over Bebo's print on print attire.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt: Which actress looks the best in a saree? VOTE

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×