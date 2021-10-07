Fashion Faceoff: Disha Patani or Dakota Johnson: Who wore the black corset tulle gown better?

We have come again with a brand new faceoff keeping in mind how much you love them. And this one is going to blow your minds away. Our obsession with tulle gowns hasn't faded away a bit and neither for celebs. And that's why they end up wearing similar dresses. Tulle gowns have always painted a dreamy picture filled with passion and romance. Although black doesn't seem pretty for some, these two divas absolutely killed it in their respective looks.

Disha Patani posted a picture on her Instagram handle in a black corset tulle gown where she looked breathtaking. And this reminded us of Dakota's red carpet look from a few years ago. So let's start digging.

First up, we have the Bharat actress who set the internet ablaze yesterday in a strapless black tulle gown from Milla. Her stylist, Aastha Sharma put her in this bustier top that featured a sweetheart neckline and a flared skirt. The corset featured gathered details at the front accentuating her curves and the tulle skirt played with our minds. Disha chose to wear simple ear studs with glam makeup that was done by herself. Soft smokey eyes, nude lips and glowing skin sealed the deal for her. She left her wavy mane open and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

On the other hand, Dakota Johnson wore a similar dress on the red carpet for the Toronto International Film Festival. The Fifty Shades of Grey star wore a dramatic Dior tulle gown that also came with a structured bodice. Her strapless gown also featured a sweetheart neckline and a sheer corset-like bustier. The skirt opened into layers of tulle that we are bookmarking as our ball dress if we ever go to any. With her hair tied up, she opted for a delicate diamond necklace and wore a statement ruby ring. Subtle makeup with peachy lips completed her look.

Both divas looked stunning to me but whose dress did you like more? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon shows what it means to be SASSY in a denim jumpsuit by Do Nuts Honey; Yay or Nay?







