Fashion Faceoff: Disha Patani or Janhvi Kapoor: Who wore the cropped turtleneck arm warmer better?

When it comes to fashion, everybody wants to be a trendsetter. Looking good might come easy to some, but most get inspired by each other when it comes to dressing up. Just like us, Bollywood's leading ladies too often take inspiration from each other and end up dressing similarly, giving us all new faceoff moments!

Today, stepped out looking fantastic! She beat the winter blues by opting for a spotless white strapless bodysuit that she paired with black joggers and white sneakers. Patani topped this off with a cream turtleneck arm warmer from Zara as she stepped out to run errands and completed her look with a black mask.

This isn't the first time Disha has sported an arm warmer though! For the promotions of her film Malang, she picked out a bright pink arm warmer that she wore over her white crop top and pink camo print pants, complete with lavender Converse sneakers.

But Disha wasn't the first to sport this look. A while back, Janhvi Kapoor rocked a similar look in the form of a neon green turtleneck arm warmer that she wore over a white crop top. A white skirt with a high-low hem completed her look.

While both the divas sported similar turtleneck sweaters in different colours, they styled their looks differently.

Who according to you rocked the look better - Disha Patani or Janhvi Kapoor? Comment below and let us know.

