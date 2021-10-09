Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Natasha Dalal: Who wore the dark blue flowy maxi dress better?

Faceoffs have become more common than ever. And this is just a way to see which celebrity styled the same attire better than the other. But honestly, we know how much you love them. So this time we have come up again with another between star kid Janhvi Kapoor and designer Natasha Dalal. Yes, that's right. Both the divas have been spotted wearing very similar dresses and we are going to decode their looks.

First up, we have Janhvi Kapoor who wore a teal blue maxi dress during Roohi promotions. Styled by Mohit Rai, she kept it simple in this abstract print pleated dress. The number from Saaksha and Kinni featured a ruffled hem and noodle straps that came with a fitted bodice. She went with a pair of simple strappy heels with gold rivets. Keeping it simple and elegant, she went with gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet. Mid-parted waves, flawless base, filled-in brows and glossy lips looked refreshing on her.

On Day 2 of the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, Varun Dhawan's wife and designer, Natasha Dalal walked the ramp in a velvet navy blue slip dress eerily similar to Janhvi's. It also featured a sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice, flared skirt and a ruffled hemline. Although she paired with neutral-toned pumps and gold studs, she looked effortlessly modish. She carried a burgundy velvet sling bag with a chain-link strap that worked as a perfect addition to go with her dress. Always a fan of minimalism, Natasha styled her hair into simple waves and kept her makeup simple with a flawless base, blushed cheeks and glossy pink lips.

Which diva carried the maxi dress more effortlessly? Tell us in the comments below.

