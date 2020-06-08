Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: Who looks the best in red lipstick? VOTE

Which leading lady according to you rock the classic red lipstick the best? Vote for your favourite

A red lip is a classic almost goes with everything. Your outfit is feeling dull? Apply a red lip. Do you need to go to a wedding? Apply a red lip. Need to attend a red carpet event? Apply a red lip. Red lipstick is one of the most versatile beauty products to own and looks like our favourite leading ladies swear by it.

Here are the top 3 actresses who have proven their love for red lips over the past few years.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani loves her red lipstick and has been spotted wearing the same at every chance she gets. We can easily say that she has mastered the skill and made the most of the classic lip colour.

Jonas

Mrs Jonas has been an advocate of red lips for as long as we can remember. The Sky is Pink actress makes a great case for a red pout and has also seen wearing the same at international red carpets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Queen of Pout, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been known for her red lips for years now. Whether she has to attend Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday party or walk the ramp, the diva has always accentuated her famous pout with red lipstick.

Who according to you rocks it the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

