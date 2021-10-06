Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Alia Bhatt: Who looked better in the net tulle gown?

We know you love the fashion faceoffs between Bollywood celebs that we do. Many similar outfits are worn by the B-Town celebs, and we try to bring them together. Today, it is time for another faceoff between two stunning actresses. Both of these actresses have their own style and charm. They both look amazing in whatever they wear. We are talking about Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt.

Kriti and Alia have their own different styles. However, they both opted for a similar-looking gown. It is not exactly the same but the design and style were quite similar. Let's take a look at how they styled their outfits.

Kriti Sanon donned a bright yellow-hued tulle gown by Bennu Sehgall. The strappy dress featured golden embellished work all over the bust till the waist. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the gown had a bow to one shoulder with a net train to the back. With the outfit, Kriti opted for simple golden hoops by Misho Designs and dainty rings as well. With a nude makeup look and a high ponytail, the actress looked like a graceful princess.

Alia Bhatt donned a quite similar look in a coral pink tulle gown by Gauri and Nainika. The dress featured a deep V neck with a pleated design from waist to the shoulders, a coral-toned belt at the waist, and the full flared net skirt. The coral and pink-hued gown had bows on both shoulders. The actress went for no jewellery but, glam makeup look with shimmer eyeshadow, mascara, blush cheeks, and red lips. With this whole attire, she opted for a sleek bun which enhanced her look.

Both of their styles were different as well as similar in one or the other way. We loved how both looked in their outfits.

Which one did you like the most? Tell us in the comments down below.

