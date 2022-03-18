Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Ananya Panday; Who styled the orange crop top with denim pants better?

Summer style hits are the ones that place chic above anything else. Say a crop top and anything denim is setting the mood for us fashionistas and we all know these are no tricky finds to infuse into our closets. Just like how denim is rebranded into many fashionable forms, crop tops too have witnessed the amped life. You may call yourself an everyday wearer of these two but fashion has it that there's never enough outfits especially on a colour-deprived style day.

Lucky for you fashion pros, we have a close enough of a fashion faceoff that will show you dashing ways to don these summer essentials. Five days ago we spotted the eternal bombshell of Bollywood, Malaika Arora who took our favourites out on a spin. Say a sleeveless orange crop top which she paired up with high-waist blue ripped jeans that made possible a reveal of her toned midriff. Ripped jeans have a history of making statements and this one just confirms it again. The 48-year-old rounded out her night out's loom with sports shoes and a DIOR pouch bag worn as a crossbody. On days when you feel summer is ready to hamper your style with all the sweat it has you to force-put up with, turn to these must-haves.

The same colour tones caught our attention again and during the same week. The fashion universe truly has its way of reuniting us with outfits and hues that we love. Here goes the ribbed knit crop top as sported by the Gehraiyaan starlet yesterday. She wore the sleeveless number, slightly longer compared to that of Mala's top. She rounded it off with blue cargo pants and white kicks.

Who styled it the best? Let us know in the comments better.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey promotional looks are a glamour-filled story with prints and everything hot