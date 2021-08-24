Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Maheep Kapoor: Who wore the floral printed kurta set better?

Desi outfits have always been the best answer when you’re all set to make a stately statement. The current times are such that they’ll make you navigate through a route that stresses keeping your style on fleek with ease and no drama. So, as you lean again onto something ideal to get going to any location, here's a kurta set you can try!

is the B-town beauty who serves up buzzy lessons via her sartorial style. From neon blazers for an afternoon lunch to sequin sarees for a dance show and sparkly dresses for a swanky event, there are one too many tips we’d all count on for years. Point: The inspo never gets old. Here’s something we noticed recently. Earlier this month, Mala picked out a white floral printed kurta set which played as her off-duty outfit, and the exact print was donned by Maheep Kapoor for Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Sunday at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. Floral ensembles always come packed with a dose of charm and sensual appeal. Whether you’re a fan of minimalism or maximalism, this print is for everyone.

The rose printed kurta as first worn by Malaika entailed a V-shaped neckline that was embroidered in white and the asymmetrical hemline brought a pretty element, thanks to the white lace details that were also attached to the organza dupatta. To add a little awe-inspiring aesthetic, the ethnic silhouette also bore white and pink embroidery work a little above the hemline. She paired it with white salwar pants that featured broderie Anglaise work with scalloped hemline. Her luxe white Dior bag made an equally amazing note-worthy case and she made it look put together with juttis and a black mask that came with typography on it.

Who according to you pulled it off the best? Let us know in the comments below.

