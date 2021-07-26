Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Khushi Kapoor: Who do you think donned the floral slit dress better?

If there’s one print that’s always on the rise, florals would beat everything around and bag all the titles possible. You’ll see people donning them not just in spring, it’s a summer and monsoon favourite too, at least the B-town celebs have given us some evidence so we’ll never run of inspiration. Let’s just agree it has a unique trail of charm like makes you want to love it more by the day. So, do you need a chance again to get closer to flower power?

Lucky for you we stumbled upon two divas who donned almost the similar dress that’s all decked up in this dreamy print. Yes, they proved florals are all about ultra-glam and they’ll never fade away with time. The Made in China actress, lit up our screens today with a dash of sunshine as she posted few pictures of her in a Romea Adler yellow maxi-length dress that featured puff sleeves, tie-up detail, and a corset-like bodice. The front-slit added a sultry edge that fits every kind of vibe you can think of. Her slightly flushed cheeks, pink pout, untied hair, groomed eyebrows, and kohl-rimmed eyes complemented the playful dress.

The fashionista and Gen Z who never sits back from bringing the old charm to 2021 through her choice of accessories and ensembles, didn’t forget the joys of floral. She picked out a House of CB’s lilac thigh-high slit dress that bore similar details to that of Mouni’s such as front tie-up, corset, and almost close enough puff sleeves. While the former chose to say no to say heavy accessories and kept it to just a gold neckpiece, Khushi didn’t leave her bracelet, hoop earrings, and a simple neckpiece. Does Khushi love makeup? You can never say a no. Her skin was super highlighted and blended with the pink roses in her square-neck dress.

Who according to you aced the look? Let us know in the comments below.

