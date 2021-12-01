Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra or Kim Kardashian: Who wore the floral printed outfit better?

The floral print is truly a clichéd love today. Unless you're an anti-floral person, you know you'd give it a thumbs up even when it's not in full bloom. It's quick to flatter and get that smile to your smile and selfies to your gallery. Floral is a spring thing, but you could make it a forever thing with so many outfits to hoard on. Here are two ensembles that look straight-up like a steal.

It's safe to say Hollywood was on fire with celebrities glamming things up at the 2021 British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards that was held in London's Royal Albert Hall. Amongst all the outfits, we noticed Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ outfit to be somewhat close enough to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2013 look. Well, it was flower power for the win, yet again! Although not groundbreaking, both looks had pleasing stories of their own.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was present with her husband and singer, Nick Jonas at the red carpet award ceremony. The couple brought a top-notch style game forward with Mrs. Jonas dressed in a Richard Quinn outfit that featured a V-neckline catsuit with a knot-style feature. It also entailed an in-built belt. To further complement her look, a plush coat with a long train ramped up the beauty of her entire look whilst her pointed-toe pumps merged with her catsuit to bring about a shot of chic and elegance. She accessorised her look with Bulgari. Beside her was her man in a double-breasted blazer suit with a pocket square. This was layered over a red t-shirt, both teamed with suitable black trousers. But, his red shoes were something that defined what unconventional truly stands for.

Let’s take a moment to travel back to 2013 when the Mogul of SKIMS and more turned up looking like a doll in a Givenchy bodycon dress that hugged her bump so cute. This high-neck ensemble too had flower prints scattered to perfection on it, bore full sleeves and a thigh-high slit. To our surprise, Kim didn’t go for an OTT look and kept the train of her dress small unlike Priyanka’s. She chose ankle-strap stilettos that matched her outfit’s fabric and she chose to go for a no earrings or necklace look.



