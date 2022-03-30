Fashion Faceoff: Rihanna or Gigi Hadid: Who wore the Coperni crop top and silver skirt better?

You know an outfit is a hit when two of the biggest celebrities give it their stamp of approval. Rihanna has not shied away from flaunting her baby bump and has even gone out of her way to flaunt it with the help of crop tops, low waist jeans and skirts, embellished jewels and more. When she stepped out for a Fenty beauty event recently, the singer turned actress picked out a head-to-toe silver look that was every bit bold and daring.

Rihanna

Giving us notes on maternity fashion, RiRi wore a long-sleeve knot-style crop top with cut-outs at her chest from Coperni. The We Found Love singer styled this with a matching floor-length column skirt in a sparkly silver hue. The diva even accessorised her bump with a silver diamond-clad chain over it and matching dazzling earrings.

Shimmery eyeshadow, her hair pulled up into a sleek half-up high ponytail and glossy lips rounded off the mama-to-be's look.

Gigi Hadid

Walking the runway for the brand, Gigi Hadid sported the same outfit as Rihanna. The only difference was that her Coperni crop top was a dark orange colour. The mother-of-one styled her outfit with the same silver skirt and a pair of platform slippers, rounded off with a metallic silver shoulder bag. Poker-straight hair and minimal makeup completed her runway-worthy look.

What are your thoughts? Who wore the Coperni outfit better - Gigi Hadid or Rihanna? Comment below and let us know.

