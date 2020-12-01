Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Deepika Padukone: Who styled the red pantsuit the best?

Both Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone looked their absolute best in red pantsuits. Who according to you wore it the best?

We love a good fashion Faceoff especially when celebs try their best to make sure the outfit fits their personal style. Even though the outfits can be similar, they make the most efforts to style it in the best possible way. While some like to dress things up, others like to tone it down and keep their looks casual. Now, this not only gives us one outfit Inspiration but two and we're always in for that!

Today we're back with yet another faceoff and this time around we have Sara Ali Khan and stealing our attention in red pantsuits. First up we have Deepika Padukone who looked her stunning best in a red power suit. Her pantsuit was a rather new age one with an oversized baggy silhouette that is a millennial pleaser currently. She ditched her usual feminine styling for a sporty look as she styled her suit with a pair of sneakers. The actress looked every bit stunning as she styled her outfit with dainty gold jewellery and neutral makeup. She then pulled half of her hair in a bun while leaving the rest of her textured tresses open.

Next, we have Sara Ali Khan who opted for a Safiyaa pantsuit in the classic red colour. Unlike Deepika's trendy silhouette hers bore a classic one. With well-fitted pants and a perfectly structured blazer jacket, Sara's suit gave off power suit vibes the right way. The open bell sleeves added a trendy touch to the classic look. She then styled it with side-parted cascading curls while neutral makeup glammed up her look. Sky-high strappy heels added height to her tall frame while dainty rings accessorised her look.

Casual or classic, whose styling do you like more? Let us know in the comments section below.

