Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Pooja Hegde; Who wore the cropped denim co ord set from Mero Studio better?

Fashion faceoff moments are always our favourite. Well, don’t get us wrong here. We aren’t comparing two women here, we are taking inspiration from their style and understanding how a style can be sported and accessories up in multiple ways. The comparison here is only between the styles and how each diva pulled it off. It also gives us an idea of what’s trending as celebrities’ wardrobe favourites often trickle down to become a fashion essential in our wardrobes. Today we spotted a faceoff moment between the two amazing actresses Sara Ali Khan and Pooja Hegde who picked the same Rs 13,000 worth denim co-ord set from New Delhi based-label Mero Studio in different colours. Scroll to zoom in to each diva’s style in detail.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has always been a fan of monotone dressing. Earlier this year for her movie Coolie No 1 promotion, she donned a unisex denim co-ord set featuring a cropped jacket and straight pants. Her blue pants bore gold buttons with white stitch detail on the front. Sara added oomph to her style by pulling up her collars giving it a Dracula-collar twist to add drama to her stunning look. She tucked her wet hair inside the jacket in an edgy fashion. Soap brows, bold eyeliner, shimmery pink eye makeup further gave her look a glamorous touch. Sara painted her nails golden matching them with the button details on her denim set and rounded off her look stone embossed black heels.

Pooja Hegde

The Mohenjo Daro actress picked the same outfit in sage green hue to the airport yesterday night and teamed it with a luxe black Louis Vuitton monogram tote bag. The puffed sleeves and ripped hemline of the jacket made it an excellent pick to create maximum impact with minimum effort. A beige mask and matching flats rounded off her accessories. Pooja ditched makeup and left her silky hair open in a side-parted hairdo keeping it casual and comfortable for the flight. While Sara had given an edgy touch to her outfit with straightened up collars, Pooja had rolled up the sleeves a bit and had buttoned up all the four closures keeping her collars in place.

While Sara styled her denim set in such a way that would muster a lot of attention perfect for her promotional event, Pooja wore the same prioritising comfort for her flight journey. Which of the diva’s styles do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.