Fashion Flashback: 3 RISKY dresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pulled off at Cannes and left the world gasping

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often stepping out of her comfort zone and making risky choices. Here are our top three favourites by the actress.

Experimentation is the key when it comes to rocking some of the most stunning ensembles. Over the years, actresses have stepped out of their comfort zones and made a daring choice and most of the times, their efforts have paid off. So, considering that we have a lot less to do while sitting at home during the Quarantine, we took a look back at all the times made a statement with her risky choices.

First up is one of our favourite looks that Aish wore at the Cannes red carpet. This heavily embellished silver wonder cutouts along the front and was held together using two thin diamond strings that the back. The dress was definitely quite risky but she managed to pull it off with ease and grace.

Next up is this pink halter neck number that Rai wore on the Cannes 2008 red carpet. She wore the risky number as she walked alongside her husband, Abhishek Bachchan and inlaws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya. The plunging neckline dinner for the skin but she didn't seem to be uncomfortable even for a second.

Lastly, on our list, we have this black strap number that bore a plunging neckline and cinched at the waist. You would think that the dress was a simple black gown but she left the world gasping as she turned around to show off her bareback. Neutral makeup and her usual wavy hairdo completed her look.

