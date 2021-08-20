Fashion Flashback: Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif; When red gowns were the talk of the town

Red on the red carpet has been a classic of sorts. Right from making a statement in body hugging numbers to twirling around in breezy silhouettes, Bollywood divas have been making the most of the sizzling red numbers on the red carpet. Over the last few years we’ve seen some of the most iconic red carpet moments and today’s episode of fashion flashback sees some of these stunning red gowns worn by Bollywood beauties.

First up, we have who wore a gorgeous cutout number by Prabal Gurung. The red number perfectly hug her body while the flared silhouette accompanied by the thigh-high slit stole the show. Keeping the red gown the centre of attention, the actress chose a pair of statement gold danglers that added extra oomph to the look. With her hair left down in messy, voluminous waves and a bold red lip, this look is still one of Padukone’s best till date.

Talking about best looks, we also have Jonas’s red gown that stole the show like no other. The diva twirled her way on the Emmy’s red carpet and stole everyone’s thunder. The one-shouldered gown was quite the treat and PeeCee ensured it stayed that way as she kept the rest of her look simple. With a sleek low ponytail and a bright red pout, Mrs Jonas showed the world how it’s done.

Moving away from flared gowns, also stole the show in this body-hugging gown. The silhouette showed enough of her gorgeous curves. With a plunging V-neckline and hair left down in soft waves, Kat ensured all eyes were on her at the red carpet event.

Who do you think rocked the red gown the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

