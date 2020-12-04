Fashion Flashback: Kangana Ranaut’s style was quite different from what it is today and we have proof

Flashback to when Kangana Ranaut chose a plunging anarkali a decade ago and stole the show. Check it out

We love Fridays because that's when we get to dig deep into our archive to find some of the most remarkable fashion flashbacks. Not just that, it's also a testament of how celebs have evolved over the years and so have their choice in clothes. Today, let's concentrate on who back in the days was known for her bold choice in clothing and plunging necklines. Now, elegance is what she looks for as her plunging gowns have been replaced by sarees and Indian attire.

To take you back in time, we have a series of photos that will leave you in awe. Dated back to 2010, Kangana Ranaut surely had an entirely different sense of style. A decade is a long time and her style has definitely come a long way. Talking about this particular look, the actress chose to step down the desi route as she made quite the statement in a green Anarkali. The embellished number surely made sure all eyes were on her. The plunging neckline and full sleeve combo is definitely a classic and the actress seems to rock it with ease.

What stole the show was her OTT makeup which consisted of bright, bold eyes paired with cheeks full of blush and a pop of colour on the lip. Adding to it, she also made quite the impact with the curled up hair and matched with silver accessories.

While the Anarkali was a trendy one in 2010, we think she took things a little overboard with her makeup. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

