Fashion flashback to size zero Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan back in 2008

For Flashback Friday today, we have one of the most glamorous looks by the Kapoor sisters who were accompanied by the ever-charming, Saif Ali Khan.

With us being locked away in our houses, we are using this time to do what we love the most - looking back at Bollywood’s iconic moments. From fashion faux pas to glamorous red carpet ensembles, we have clearly found gold.

Remember the times when Award shows were ‘the’ event of the year? Held across various cities of the world, award season was definitely one of our absolute favourites throughout the early 2000s. While things have changed now, we always have some of the most iconic looks to fall back to. Coming to our point here - we bring to you this gorgeous fashion moment from 2008 which definitely created a lot of buzz.

This was around the time Kareena and Saif were only dating and managed to walk the red carpet together in London. While she had her then-boyfriend on one arm, Bebo was also accompanied by her glamorous sister, Karisma Kapoor on the other.

Saif managed to look dapper as ever in worn-out bell-bottom jeans and an unbuttoned black shirt that showed off his toned chest. He layered the look with a white jacket that bore yellow embroidery on the collar. In spite of having two gorgeous ladies around him, he still managed to steal the show.

Now, coming to Bebo, the then 28-year-old actress opted for a figure-hugging bodycon dress with ruched details along the front. She styled it with a gold pendant necklace, matching peep-toe heels and a gold clutch. Her straight hair was left open in a side part while her makeup looked pretty OTT. While bronzing the face was all the rage back in the 2000s, it seems like she went a little overboard for the red carpet.

Lolo also opted for a bodycon dress in black. She kept her look to a minimum with brushed open waves, strappy sandals and a matching clutch. She seemed to hold back on the bronzer and kept her makeup to a minimum with simple eyeshadow and a metallic lipstick.

We still cannot seem to get over how effortlessly glamorous all three of them look. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

