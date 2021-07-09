Fashion Flashback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan looked GLAMOROUS on the red carpet

Throwing it back to when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan made a fashionable statement on the red carpet. Check it out

In this week’s flashback Friday, we’re taking you back to the time when the real OGs of the ‘90s made a fashionable statement on the red carpet. Bollywood’s charmer, and the gorgeous Miss World, posed on the red carpet at an event held in 2017 and boy did they look gorgeous as ever.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as always in a black three piece adorned with bow tie. He then gelled his hair back while the silk lapels worked as a great contrast with the suit. Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, went down the OTT lane and picked out the most larger than life gown for the red carpet appearance. The black gown was embellished throughout with matching beads while being adorned with feathers of the same shade. The v-neck gown also featured bell sleeves with feathers around the large sleeve hem. The gown further featured a long train in the same sheer fabric that graced the floor.

With dainty diamond jewellery serving as the perfect accessory, she balanced the look out and let her sheer outfit do all the talking. Aish’s glam consisted of classic kohl-rimmed smokey eyes with smudged edges that drew attention to her beautiful eyes. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress then let her brunette mane down in voluminous waves that, to be honest, was a little too much with the OTT outfit.

While both the actors made quite the statement, we’re in awe of how gorgeous they looked on the red carpet. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Flashback: When Priyanka Chopra posed alongside Rani Mukerji & Preity Zinta in an achromatic outfit

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×