Fashion Flashback: When Aishwarya Rai wore traditional Indian jewellery with a floral gown at Cannes in 2003

International red carpets and film festivals are a place where celebrities show off their best wardrobe choices. Right from sarees to gorgeous gowns, we’ve seen celebs rock it all style. So in today’s episode of Flashback Friday, we’re taking you back in time precisely in 2003 at the Cannes Film Festival where walked the red carpet for amFAR Gala.

It’s no secret that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the few actresses who has represented India at Cannes in the early 2000s. The actress started out her red carpet journey in Indian clothes and with each passing year, her wardrobe kept getting better while her style started meeting international standards. What started out as sarees turned into corsetted dresses and cut-out gowns. Right at the crux of this transition period, we have Aishwarya looking her flawless self in a floral strapless gown. While the silhouette and the print of the gown still stand to be relevant, instead of choosing diamonds for the red carpet, the actress picked out an Indian jewellery set.

With her hair tied in a side-parted low bun, Rai styled her ochre gown with contrasting traditional jewellery and a pair of matching jhumkas. For her makeup, she went heavy with the blush and highlighter while keeping her eye makeup and lipstick confined to neutral tones.

Credits :getty images

