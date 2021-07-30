Fashion Flashback: When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a desi statement and set major couple style goals

and have always been the one to make a statement. Whether it’s about showing their trendy casual wardrobes on the airport or making a statement on festive occasions, both the actors have aced it when it comes down to their style. While fashion is something that comes naturally to them, they’re often setting major couple style goals when they step out. Right from twinning on multiple occasions to Alia recently stealing Ranbir’s accessories, the couple surely knows their way around fashion.

So, in today’s episode of fashion flashback, we’re throwing it back to the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi when the couple stepped out looking their desi best. First up, we have Alia Bhatt who chose for a gorgeous floral Manish Malhotra saree that ensure all eyes were on her. While the yellow hue saree grabbed all eyeballs, the contrasting pink blouse added extra oomph to the look. With glowy makeup and her hair left down in soft waves, the actress picked out a pair of statement earrings to accessorise the look.

Ranbir, on the other hand, picked out a muted grey look to let her girl have all the spotlight. He picked out a simple kurta and layered it with a Nehru jacket. With black leather sandals, he rounded off the look.

While Alia had a lot of colours going on with her outfit, Ranbir perfectly complemented her look and we’re always a fan!

