Fashion Flashback: When Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone set the red carpet on fire as they posed together

Throwback to the time when both, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone proved the world that their personal styles are totally opposite as they posed on the red carpet together. Check it out

Looking back at old looks are always fun. We are always glad for a Friday and that’s just not for the weekend to follow but because of the fact that we get to dig deep into our archives for a whole lot of fun content. From some of the worst outfits to stunning fashion moments, we’ve seen it all over the years. Today, we’ll like to give the spotlight to one such fashionable event that literally stole our hearts. Heads up: It’s not just one diva we’re talking about today, it’s two!

We all know what a big deal red carpet events are and how fabulous B-Town divas look at every such opportunity they get. Everyone is always competing for the best dressed title and there’s no denying that! However, last year things were a little different as we saw both and on the red carpet at the same time. The actresses who were there posing separately spotted each other and couldn’t help stop the excitement. While these are some of the rare moments on the red carpet, we are always in awe of how celebs handle it.

Now, coming to the wardrobe department, both donned completely different styles. While the Mastani of Bollywood was dressed in a classic strapless red gown, Alia went down the floral route with her embroidered number. DP’s red gown featured an asymmetric neckline as it clung to her body and flared out to create a gorgeous train. She pulled her hair back in a wet, slick back look while soft smokey eye and a classic red lip completed her glam.

Ms Bhatt on the other hand chose for a deep-V neckline while the floral details on the gown gave a girly touch to the look. Soft waves with braided details served for the perfect hairstyle while a simple pair of diamond drop earrings complimented her look. With blushed tones and a glowy glam, she looked effortlessly gorgeous.

To be honest, we do miss the red carpet fun and all the impeccable looks! Also, this day proves the fact right that, when it comes to fashion, if you have your own personal style and don’t try to imitate others, you can look your best no matter what the event. Alia kept her usual bubbly style alive while Deepika stuck to her classic bodycon gown and both looked their stunning best selves!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Year Ender 2020: Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria to Katrina Kaif: The 10 BEST ethnic looks of the year gone by

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×