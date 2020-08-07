Fashion Flashback: When Alia Bhatt promoted SOTY in a mini dress with her co stars

Throwing it back to the times Alia showed off her teen style alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Check it out

It’s Friday and we’re back with yet another flashback and this time around we haven’t gone too far back in time but just 8 years ago when the then debuting trio, , and made rounds of the city and promoted their movie, Student of the Year. The photos are enough proof of how young they actually were and their fashion sense was truly quite the opposite of what it is now.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, who now opts for more mature silhouettes and desi options was completely the opposite back then. In the picture attached from of the promotional events, she is seen in a pastel pink floral mini dress that shows off enough of her long legs. Adding to it, she styled the deep-cut strappy number with a white blazer that just cropped around her waist. Adding to her look, Alia made quite the statement by side-parting her straight and pulling it over her shoulder on her left. For her glam, she kept her base bright and added a rosy blush and a bit of definition to the eyes. She then completed her promotional look with a pair of sky-high heels. The look totally screams teenage style, don’t you think?

This flashback surely takes us back to when celebrities honestly didn’t put a lot of effort in their clothing and went on with what was on-trend then. What are your thoughts about it? Do you like their promotional style? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

