Fashion Flashback: When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli glammed up in Sabyasachi ensembles for a Diwali party

There's a reason Fridays are a favourite day; aside from reminding us of the stress-free weekend that awaits, it's also the day we look back at the fashion moment that has left us in awe. Here's a throwback to when and Virat Kohli gave their attendance in Sabyasachi outfits in 2019. Remember when Diwali parties were a thing?

Most of us may have forgotten what a party looks like or rather how to party due to the pandemic-driven year we were stuck in 2020. We were all home having mini celebrations with our close family. While this year seems to give us a little hope of sunshine, we’re looking forward to having an extra memorable Diwali which is two months away. While your RSVP gets ready, you and bae can borrow inspiration to look adorable and classy at one shot. This wasn’t the first time when both picked out Sabyasachi ensembles, they added another desi look to their style stories. Anushka was seen in a voluminous multi-hued lehenga set from the Charbagh collection that featured a plunging neckline blouse which was punctuated with intricate floral embroidery and the border was doused in sequins. It was a shimmer party we loved! She teamed it with a colourful panel skirt which came with a black waistband and bore embroidery and patterns all of which had sequins. A broad border complemented its elegance.

Anushka paired her ethnic number with a black dupatta beautifully accentuated with sparkly details. Accessories like a chunky choker, earrings and five bangles from the designer himself gave company to her fail-safe look. Those kohl-rimmed eyes, neat ponytail, painted nails, filled-in eyebrows, and nude lipstick rounded her OOTN.

Virat’s white ensemble didn’t disappoint. He looked every bit dapper and that smile has our hearts melted. Dressed in a white kurta and pants, he topped it off with a Nehru jacket that had a pocket square and was held close with silver buttons. With black mojari's and well-groomed hair, his whiter than white was wrapped up. Oh, we did notice the way he rolled his sleeves up, looks simply perfect, right?

What are your thoughts about their outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When celebs found desi love in velvet ensembles