Fashion Flashback: When Anushka Sharma attended London Fashion Week in Burberry six years ago

Anushka Sharma has always been stylish but she did prove her love for fashion back when she attended London Fashion Week. Check it out

Ever since her debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has managed to make the most of fashion sensibilities. From the red carpet to the ramp and everything in between the now, Mrs Kohli has always been a step ahead with her fashion sense.

Her style is not in your face and OTT like many other celebrities now. She knows all the right chords to pull when it comes to showing up at an event looking as glamorous as she can. So, we took a look back to some of the most stylish looks by the diva and stumbled upon the time she proved herself a true blue fan of fashion and attended London Fashion Week.

The Bombay Velvet actress made quite a subtle statement in a flowy number by Burberry. The black dress bore sheer full sleeves and a v-neckline. She styled it up with a printed scarf that was tucked in the belt that cinched her waist. Sharma styled the printed number with another printed wonder - her floral boots.

Anushka however, did look a bit tired and ditched her accessories and kept the look simple with minimal makeup and centre-parted open waves. Believe it or not, this look is from 2014 which is six years ago and since then we’ve seen Sharma’s style evolve for good!

GETTY IMAGES

