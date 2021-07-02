Fashion Flashback: When Anushka Sharma got engaged to Virat Kohli in a timeless velvet drape & roses in hair

Throwing it back to when Anushka Sharma wore a gorgeous velvet Sabyasachi saree for her engagement with Virat Kohli. Check it out

and Virat Kohli’s wedding back in 2017 broke the internet and had us all talking for months. Even when we look back at the photos now, the sheer elegance and beauty surprises us. The intimate wedding that took place in Tuscany, Italy was a secretive one and in spite of it being a small affair, the actress aka the bride left no stone unturned when it came to her trousseau and these engagement photos serve as proof!

In today’s episode of Fashion Flashback, we have this gorgeous Sabyasachi look that Anushka wore to her engagement with her now-husband, Virat Kohli. The actress went down the classic road and picked out a timeless burgundy velvet saree with miniature pearl and zardosi embellishments all over. Sharma then styled the look with a matching noodle-strapped blouse while an exquisite statement necklace added to the elegance. The statement-making gold, uncut diamonds and pearl choker was paired with a matching set of ear studs that just added more oomph to the look.

Letting the saree and jewellery do all the talking, the actress kept her hair simple with a sleek low bun that was accessorised with (again, classic!) red roses that took the look to the next level. Her glam was then confined to kohl-rimmed eyes and a flawless base to complement the elegant look.

