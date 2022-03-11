Fashion Flashback: When Anushka Sharma sported a classic black dress for a date night with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been B-town's cutest couple for a while now. The duo has been giving us couple goals time and again and have always managed to complement each other both on the red carpet and off it.

Be it their airport looks, whether they're heading for a formal event or even on the field when Anushka steps out to support her husband, the duo has always been impeccably dressed. Giving us style goals both individually and together, we're reminiscing about the time when Virushka stepped out much before they tied the knot and looked chic together.

Back before they tied the knot in 2017, Virat and Anushka stepped out for a date night together. For this, both the lovebirds put forth their most stylish looks. Anushka Sharma looked ravishing in a bodycon black full-sleeve dress with a keyhole neckline cut out. The dress hugged her slender frame and ended well below her knees. She paired this with black strappy heels.

Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner, defined eyes and neutral-tone lips completed her look.

The former skipper on the other hand kept his look ultra-casual in a white shirt that he wore over black trousers and brown loafers as he struck a casual pose with his ladylove.

The duo tied the knot later in December 2017 and even have a little daughter Vamika, 5 years later today. Their sense of style has remained simple, chic and stylish nonetheless and we're here for it.

