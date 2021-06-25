Fashion Flashback: When birthday girl, Karisma Kapoor wore a white saree at a party in Venice back in 2007

Throwing it back to 2007 when birthday girl Karisma Kapoor showed off her desi style in Venice. Check it out

It’s the Darling of ‘90s, Karisma Kapoor’s birthday and while the actress has been making quite a few headlines with her style, she’s always maintained her fashionista image. Right from her initial movies to now being a mother to a teenager, the actress has evolved with the changing times and so has her style. While bodycon dresses were her favourite back in the ‘90s it soon turned into her love for sarees and here’s a flashback from 2007, you’ll absolutely love!

For a couture party in 2007, the actress picked out a stunning white saree. It was surprising as the diva picked a saree for an event in Venice but she definitely put Indian fashion on the global map and we're in awe. She picked out a sheer white number that bore pearl details all over. She styled it in a classic manner that showed off her petite frame. The sheer wonder was draped over a sleeveless blouse which bore a strapless silhouette and was layered with the same sheer fabric to create an illusion effect. Inspite of the saree and blouse both being white, the pearl embellishments added extra oomph to the look. She styled the saree with a matching pearl-studded potli bag, which to be honest are still in trend!

Keeping the elegance alive, Karisma skipped on the heavy makeup and styled the look with a neutral-toned glowy base and definition around the eyes. Her long brunette mane was left down as it elegantly rested on her shoulder. From then to now, we think the actress's style has evolved glamorously!

