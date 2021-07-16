Fashion Flashback: When Birthday girl, Katrina Kaif walked the ramp with Salman Khan and made heads turn

Throwing it back to when Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and looked glamorous as ever. Check it out

Fashion weeks have always been somewhat of a dream for Bollywood celebs. They get to wear the most glamorous and trendy ensembles to walk the ramp. has always been the one to look her stunning best whether its on or off the ramp and on the occasion of her birthday, we’re throwing it back to when she made a statement alongside .

Throwing it back to a few years ago when things were normal and fashion shows were the ‘IT’ place for fashion enthusiasts to be. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and looked glamorous as ever. Kat picked out a faint forest green hue with floral embellishments all over. The silver embroideries made for the perfect contrast on the tulle lehenga skirt. Adding extra oomph to the look, the actress picked out a matching embellished silver blouse that showed enough of her toned midriff. Instead of opting for a matching dupatta, the actress picked out a bell-sleeved cape jacket cut out of the same tulle fabric.

Gorgeous glam packed with loads of highlighter and a pair of diamond earrings completed her look. Salman, on the other hand, picked out a classic black sherwani and paired it with dhoti pants. The embroideries on the sherwani matched to that on Katrina’s lehenga making it a perfect pick for the ramp.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Flashback: When Priyanka Chopra posed alongside Rani Mukerji & Preity Zinta in an achromatic outfit

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×