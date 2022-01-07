Fashion Flashback: When Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt mirrored each other's styles in the most casual outfits

Two of the most sought-after actresses in the Bollywood industry today are Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. They have not only proved that they can put up a phenomenal performance on screen but also have excellent off-screen personas that we can't help but admire. Both DP and Aloo are always well dressed no matter what the occasion is.

Back in 2018, both the divas who have shared screen space with King Khan, headed out to ring in his birthday at the Superstar's beach house in Alibaug. While heading out of the city, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt struck a pose together for the paparazzi in the most casual outfits that we're taking notes from.

A fan of distressed jeans, Deepika rocked a skinny blue pair with a black maxi dress with a side slit that was tied into a knot and ended at her calves. Accessories have always played a key factor in all of DP's looks. A pair of Nike sneakers, a burgundy tote bag that she styled as a sling, Lennon sunglasses and gold hoop earrings completed her look as she wrapped an arm around Alia's shoulder.

The latter also mirrored Deepika's look in a pair of skinny blue distressed jeans styled with a basic striped t-shirt and denim jacket. A pair of holographic Adidas Originals sneakers and Lennon mirror sunnies accessorised the diva's off-duty look well as she struck a pose with Padukone.

We love how both the actress' styles mirrored each other, with their love for casual dressing in distressed jeans and sneakers! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

