Fashion Flashback: When Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor played showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

One of Bollywood's most loved couples both on and off-screen are and . The duo was last seen on-screen together in Tamasha that turned out to be a sleeper hit. Their chemistry and vibe in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani became an instant hit with Bunny and Naina fast becoming couple goals! The stylish duo didn't look fabulous just on-screen but managed to put forth some of the most glamorous looks off-screen as well!

Back in 2018, the Bachna Ae Haseeno duo acted as showstoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show. They walked the runway for the designer who has been associated with the Mijwan Welfare Society for over a decade! Ranbir was walking for the third time for the welfare society and was also a goodwill ambassador for the NGO. He looked dapper in a black sherwani that bore intricate chikankari embroidery all over and was paired with white pajama pants.

Deepika Padukone on the other hand looked breath-taking in the designer's ivory-hued crystal-embellished lehenga, with a dramatic train and cape-style attachments, perfect for a reception look.

Ranbir's hair was gelled to perfection while beside him, the Piku actress looked regal with a side-parted slick-back hairdo. Just enough makeup to hide blemishes, filled-in brows, lots of highlighter and scarlet red lips completed Deepika's glam for the show.

Despite the look of these stars being over three years old, we think the outfits and looks by designer Manish Malhotra are still as relevant and glamorous as ever! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut, Alia to Priyanka Chopra: 7 Celebs who accessorised their look with EXPENSIVE Dior arm candy