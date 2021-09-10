Fashion Flashback: When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh chose Sabyasachi outfits for a Puja

If you’re a desi girl at heart, you probably wouldn’t know the many times you’d have double-tapped on an ethnic attire. When elegance teams with the royalty of a traditional number, here's proof of how stunning it can look. & 's Sabyasachi outfits make us go gaga even today and here's the flashback we love the most.

Post tying the knot in 2018, this duo served striking looks on a rotation and for the Griha Pravesh ceremony, they chose to keep it simple yet so very majestic and on fleek. Something only this couple can do with any silhouette. Deepika was seen in a full-sleeved ivory kurta which she paired with churidar pants and a bold choice was made with the red traditional weave dupatta that came with floral motifs all designed with zari. Her ever-charming smile and those accessories surely had our hearts sold. Following the suit of wearing post-wedding jewellery as most brides, the Bajirao Mastani actress opted for red and white chudas, a choker necklace, gold kadas, multi-coloured jhumkas, and a finger-ring. There were no failing elements in this look. Brides-to-be, we hope that you’re taking notes. The sindoor was placed immaculately, we sure adore all the blissful elements we noticed in this look. Those brown mojaris with gold work on it delivered a shot of edge and swankiness.

Beside Deepika were her husband and B-town’s frontrunner of all things quirky, Ranveer Singh clad in Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s ensemble. The Simmba actor wore an ivory kurta set which he layered over a glossy pink bandi jacket with elephant motifs that ran over it. With his hair brushed neat, a set of black mojaris put his ultra-dapper look together.

What are your views about their desi outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

