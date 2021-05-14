Fashion Flashback: When Deepika Padukone attended the Chandni Chowk to China premiere in a pink tulle gown

Throwing it back to 2009 when Deepika Padukone picked out a pink tulle gown at the premiere of Chandni Chowk to China in London. Check it out

The pandemic has halted every fashion plan and this year has literally put locks on quite a lot of fashion brands and houses. While the industry has taken a severe hit, now, all we’re left with are throwbacks from the good times. These throwbacks are a weekly occurrence and this week we have ’s look from 2009 to talk about.

Two years after her debut in Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone attended the London premiere of her film, Chandni Chowk to China. We love to see flashbacks as a testament to how far celebs have come when it comes to their style. Deepika’s look from the premiere consisted of a pastel pink tulle gown with diamond and crystal embellishments all over. The actress then layered it with a fur sleeve scarf in off-white that was completely off compared to the embellished outfit she was wearing. The gown hugged her body perfectly then flared out in a puffy wonder.

Ms Padukone then styled the embellished wonder with a pair of diamond dangler earrings and pulled her hair back in a side-parted bun. When it comes to her glam, lavender metallic eye shadow, glossy lips, filled-in brows and a glowy base completed her look.

Right from her choice of outfit to her makeup and accessory game, a lot has changed when it comes to Deepika Padukone’s style. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :getty images

