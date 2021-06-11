Fashion Flashback: When Deepika Padukone did the ‘Lungi Dance’ in a plunging gold gown

Throwing it back to when Deepika Padukone stole the show in her plunging gold gown. Check it out

While celebrities and people in general aren’t stepping out due to the pandemic, all we have left with us are archives of photos. Now, this could count as grandma behaviour where looking at old photos is all we got. But, it’s always fun to see how far celebs have come when it comes to fashion and today we’re here to discuss one such iconic moment.

Throwing it back to 2017, which believe it or not was 4 years ago when made her BIG Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. While the promotions went ahead in full swing, the actress also brought Vin to visit India and it was all a riot of colours. For the fan screening held in Mumbai, the actress chose a gorgeous gold gown that ensured all eyes were on her. The full-sleeved, body hugging sequinned number featured a deep plunging neckline that stole the show. She then balanced out all these show-stopping elements by opting for a simple low ponytail with face framing tendrils. A pair of diamond drop earrings accessorised her look while she ditched the rest of her jewellery to let her neckline do all the talking.

To let the overpowering gold sequence have its moment, her glam game was confined to neutral tones to only amplify her natural features. Further, she styled her outfit with a white Lungi to show off her ‘Lungi Dance’ to the audience. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :getty images

