Fashion Flashback: When Deepika Padukone styled her Sabyasachi saree with a bold plum lipstick

Throwing it back to when Deepika Padukone styled her elegant Sabyasachi saree with bold plum lips. Check it out

It’s Friday which means it’s time for a flashback and what better diva to choose than . We all know that the Bollywood actresses are obsessed with Sabyasachi saree and the OG muse, Ms Padukone has always managed to do these gorgeous drapes full justice. So today, we’re throwing it back to a few years ago when the Masatani of Bollywood rocked a classic floral saree and styled it in a bold way.

Sabyasachi sarees and Deepika Padukone are a match made in heaven and the actress seems to bring something new to the table each time. Taking you back in time, we have this gorgeous floral saree and embellished blouse combo that DP rocked in all its glory. The actress picked out a muted-toned floral saree with embellishments around the border. She then draped it over a silver sequinned blouse that perfectly contrasted the simplicity of the organza drape.

While the saree and blouse combo were quite elegant, the actress turned the look around and styled it with a bold lipstick. Instead of keeping things elegant with a red hue, the actress picked out a dark plum colour. She kept the rest of her look simple with a neutral-toned makeup while her signature sleek low bun completed her look.

What are your thoughts about this look? Do you like when she sports bold lips? Let us know in the comments section below.

