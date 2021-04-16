Fashion Flashback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor looked glamorous in classic black bodycon dresses

Throwback to when the Kapoor sisters made our jaws drop in their classic black dresses and showed the world how it’s done.

While new Covid restrictions have been imposed, the fashion quotient of B-Town has again taken a hit. While airport looks and beachy wardrobes are all we got, we do miss the glamorous Bollywood parties every now and then. This is why we took a trip down memory lane and found a gorgeous gem in the process with none other than Kapoor sisters in the frame.

We’re throwing it back to a few years ago when sisters, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor looked their glamorous best in their show-stopping LBDs. While Bebo chose for an all-black number, Lolo added a statement element with her white ruffled shoulder. While both chose one-shouldered necklines, their styles differed quite a lot. Kareena picked out a bodycon black number that showed off her curves and bore a front slit. The midi-length dress featured a full-sleeve and a statement brooch. With sleek hair and signature smokey eyes, the look was quite the winner!

Karisma on the other handpicked out a dress with the same length and a white ruffled shoulder. With kohl-rimmed eyes and a classic red lip, she twinned with Bebo and opted for centre-parted sleek hair. We cannot wait to see more of Kapoor sister styles once things get back to normal! We can easily see ourselves wearing these classic pieces even in 2021 making it quite the throwback!

