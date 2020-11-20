Fashion Flashback: When Kareena Kapoor looked stunning with Saif Ali Khan while attending an event in Paris

We dug into our archives to find one of the most glamorous looks served by the Khans. Check it out

It’s Friday which means it’s time for Fashion Flashback and today we’ve dived deep into our archives to only find a gorgeous flashback from 2011. This photo is from Paris when Kareena Kapoor looked all glamorous in her then-boyfriend, Saif Ali Khan’s arms. The couple who were just dating then looked every bit stunning in each other’s company.

For the night, Bebo chose to keep things glamorous in a brown strappy dress. The halterneck wonder bore a bareback that showed enough skin. It then bundled up in the front to form a cowl neckline. The satin number clung to her ‘size-zero’ body like a glove while a dainty silver belt cinched her waist. Bebo then glammed up for the look with a bronzed glow on her cheeks while a classic black winged eyeliner added definition to her eyes. While blushes have always been famous, the early 2010s were all about the bronzed, beachy tan and Kareena was one of the few to hop on the bandwagon. She then accessorised her look with a diamond necklace adorned with an emerald pendant.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked dapper as ever as he chose for a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp white button-down.

We’ve always been a fan of this gorgeous couple’s style and this look just serves as another cherry on the cake.

What are your thoughts about their look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When an injured Aishwarya Rai walked the Cannes red carpet in slippers and received backlash

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×