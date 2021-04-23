Fashion Flashback: When Kareena Kapoor picked a sequin gown & proved to be ahead of time at RaOne Premiere

Throwing it back to 2011 when Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the Ra.One premiere with Shah Rukh Khan by her side. Check it out

Sequin outfits have gained popularity in the last few years. From red carpets to off-duty bomber jackets and sarees, sequin has become a fan favourite. But, when we take a look back, it looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan was ahead of her time as she chose for a sequinned gown back in 2011. While digging up our archives, we found a metallic gem that Bebo wore to the premiere of RaOne in England.

The actress looked ravishing as she picked out a silver metallic sequinned number. The strapless gown hug her like a glove while the black lace along the neckline added more oomph to the look. Talking about oomph, a black ribbon belt cinched her waist and showed off her curvy frame while the straight cut gown brushed the red carpet.

While the gown was a statement in its own, Bebo stayed true to what she knows best and opted for kohl-rimmed eyes aka her signature makeup look and kept the rest of her look confined to blushed tones. She added colour to her pout by picking for pink lip gloss while she pulled her hair back in a sleek ponytail. She posed alongside her then RaOne co-star who looked dapper in a classic black suit.

Credits :getty images

