Fashion Flashback: When Katrina Kaif aced a boho chic look to promote Baar Baar Dekho with Sidharth Malhotra

One of the key factors of any Cinema breaking the doors of the box office lies in how well it kick-starts with promotions. And, when celebs are made to travel out and about the city for the very reason, a fashion parade is sure to follow. This serves as the perfect opportunity for us to perk up our style a few notches.

We thought Friday is the best to hark back to a day when and made a cute statement while on a promotion spree for Baar Baar Dekho. The pretty diva was seen in a pink Boho-chic sleeveless top that featured paisley motifs printed all over it and ended with an asymmetrical hemline. The V-neckline was beautified with circular pearls and a brown belt cinched her waist. Our attention stayed put on the plush satin fabric that ran around like borders. She styled her comfy outfit with blue denim pants, brown suede ankle-strap heels, and dual-toned tassel earrings. Her straight untied tresses and neutral-toned pink makeup are something that cannot be forgotten about in a breeze.

And, the super talented and suave Sidharth was dressed in a camouflage jacket which he layered over a distressed white tee and paired with the jeans that entailed distressed details. To keep his look as simple as Katrina's, black shoes and a watch were used to sign off the look.

Do you love their outfits?

