Fashion Flashback: When Katrina Kaif made for a stunning showstopper in Manish Malhotra's black lehenga

It's Friday, the weekend is here. Guess what it calls for? A flashback! Let's talk about Bollywood's starlet who's always known to own headlines but lately, it got extra, and how! Well, her wedding in Rajasthan fed to the frenzy and fans got all curious for their natural kick in. We saw a gala wedding where Katrina Kaif made for a beautiful bride alongside actor and husband, Vicky Kaushal.

Here's a not-so-old throwback to when the 38-year-old starlet heated things supremely as she walked the ramp for the deft designer, Manish Malhotra. Though she's a regular at having hearts swoon over her, this was one such day when she left ultra-mesmerised.

This year's FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week was held in October and we witnessed many celebrities who played showstoppers like Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, and more. We haven't forgotten what happened in 2019 and Kat is the one who deserves credit for it. Well, she worked up a magical look in a black lehenga skirt. Bride-to-be, here's your reception attire that will have you look regal and edgy. A very contemporary look, it had only elements to love.

It was Manish who opened the show with models who graced the ramp. Katrina followed suit but with her flair as she wore that voluminous skirt that made eyes twirl and twirl! She looked resplendent as she was decked up in a plunging neckline blouse that bore ruffle sleeves and this was put together with a full-length skirt that looked best with detailed gold embroidery that curated designs of flowers and curvy patterns. With her midriff left bare, it looked like an ethereal sight.

Katrina's accessory game was simply striking with a ring, earrings, and a jadau necklace that was designed with a commix of pearls and green gemstones. Her dewy makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, and wavy tresses made for a winning look.



Do you like this desi look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Haldi to wedding: Vicky Kaushal's spiffy outfit choices that made him the handsome groom ever