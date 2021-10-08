Fashion Flashback: When Kiara Advani played showstopper for Amit Aggarwal in a lehenga for Indian Couture Week

Fridays in our weekly lexicon are never boring and we hope the same applies to you. It’s the day we fondly stare back at the time B-town left us with a breathtaking and fashionable sight. In today's who-to-drool over the episode, we chose Kiara Advani's showstopper to look in Amit Aggarwal's red lehenga which made it to the Indian Couture Week.

Amit has been the one who has a game of his own. You could simply take a glance at his creation and say the genius who created this has been this designer who loves introducing the world to great designs and fabric. The metallic polymer has taken a massive round in Bollywood divas’ style stories and it has managed to leave us enchanted with every outfit we spotted. While the traditional sarees remain timeless, a new take on it would only spruce up one’s desi style. His glam-filled saree gowns have won us entirely with the minute details from embroidery to cut-out features, aesthetics are to die for. As his designs broaden the Indian bridal couture sphere, here’s something a bride could count on for a classy and supremely stunning reception night. Kiara being the showstopper at the 12th edition of Indian Couture Week was a mesmerising treat to the eyes, indeed. She looked both sensuous and gorgeous at one go. We wonder who could have pulled it off so perfectly?

Her spotlight-stealing moment was powered by a red hand-embroidered lehenga set from Amit’s couture collection ‘Lumen’. This metallic attire was made with a recycled polymer that employed techniques of cut-work through the leaf-designed dupatta, embroidered panels, and motifs that were laid on this beautiful number were elevated with a plunging neckline blouse embellished with sequin work.

Her look was styled sans earrings and only with an exquisite emerald choker necklace which brought some royalty with its hue. The neutral-toned makeup didn’t overpower her outfit’s look as it stuck to the concept of minimalism with groomed eyebrows, nude pout, tightlined eyes, and contoured skin. Pulled back hairdo was quick to make a statement with that gelled look.

