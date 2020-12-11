Fashion Flashback: When Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut fought for our attention in STUNNING looks

Throwback to the time when Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut looked their fashionable best at an event.

Over the past few decades, we’ve seen quite a lot of celebrities making sure to look their best with their co-stars by their side. Be it, , with for Jab Tak Hai Jaan to and for Fashion, there has always been an element of fun brought to their wardrobes when they are together. The Twitter outburst reminded us and took us back to the time all was well and looking your fashionable best was everything one could ask for. Truly simpler times.

Talking about fashion flashbacks, this week we have this particular one that seemed like a gem in archives and you guessed it right it has two of the most fashionable divas of Bollywood, the desi girl, Priyanka Chopra and the Manikarnika actress, Kangana Ranaut. From what it appears to be a decade old photo, the actresses undoubtedly look their glamorous selves. (which is something that hasn’t changed even today)

For the night, Priyanka Chopra chose to keep things simple in pastel hues while Kangana went all out with a bright yellow lace dress. PeeCee chose for a pair of flared pants and teamed it with a matching tunic top. She then layered it with an embroidered jacket in the same hue that cropped right around her waist. Chopra then pulled her hair in a sleek low-ponytail while neutral makeup and a relatively bold lip completed her look.

Kangana on the other hand chose for a bright yellow lace dress. The lace wonder featured strappy detail in black around her shoulder and waist while the dress hemmed right below her knees. She added height to her tall frame with strappy sandals while neutral makeup with loads of blush completed her look.

Credits :pinkvilla

