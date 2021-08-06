Fashion Flashback: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas emanated steezy vibes at their reception

The couple that can pull off anything is goals. And, one would guess easily that Tinsel town’s ultra-ritzy couple is Jonas and Nick Jonas. From street style to globe-trotting and red carpet, they’ve served all A-plus looks. We’ve seen them show how beautiful they can look together in a desi attire during Holi and when in Cannes, they knew how good a twinning game can get in white.

Friday calls for a fashion flashback and we couldn’t keep ourselves away from travelling back to 2018 when the duo tied the knot. The adorable duo had one of the most swanky and vibrant gala weddings at Jodhpur which was followed by more and more glam. While they had more than one reception, the Mumbai event at JW Marriott Hotel was as dazzling as it could get with B-town celebs in attendance. Talking about The White Tiger actor’s Mumbai reception’s attire, when regality is on her mind (say always), she knows who could do a stellar job so she donned a Sabyasachi royal blue brocade strapless lehenga set that featured a sweetheart neckline corset which was tucked into her voluminous high-waisted skirt that was stitched in a kalli pattern.

It was elegantly designed with a layered and broad zardosi border in deep brown shades that blended seamlessly with contrasting gold work. The skirt's hemline displayed gold circular spangles that matched the rest of the outfit. She rounded off her look with a sheer dupatta that bore floral sequin work, a studded and chunky Victorian necklace that amped up her night look, bangles, circular stud earrings, and finger ring all of which brought a hefty dose of shine. The gypsophilas in her hair get a 10 on 10 from us that made the low bun paint a fresh and stunning picture.

Her husband, Nick was seen in a suit set which he paired with a buttoned black shirt that twinned with buttons on his suit, his watch and formal shoes.

