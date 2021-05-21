Fashion Flashback: When Priyanka Chopra looked like a true ‘desi girl’ in a Ritu Kumar saree on a red carpet

Throwing it back to 2012, when Priyanka Chopra styled her black saree with a bold burgundy lip. Check it out

With the pandemic hitting us hard, the fashion month has been converted into a work from home scene. Instead of red carpet events, zoom calls is all we got. This is why looking back at our archives with throwback pictures are all we got to keep us company. Today, we’re throwing it back to 2012 when walked a red carpet event in Marrakech looking like a true desi girl.

Over the years, the ‘desi girl’ has served some of the most stunning saree looks and while we do envy her collection, we’re taking a look back at one of the most stunning look served by the diva. Back in 2012, the actress walked the red carpet at an event in Marrakech and boy did she look stunning. Chopra picked out a black Ritu Kumar saree and draped it in a classic manner. The saree bore a gold border while the gold scattered polka dots made a statement. The transparent fabric gave us a peek at her toned curvy frame while she styled it with a full-sleeved blouse. The blouse featured gold embroidery all over while matching lace sleeves added extra oomph to the look.

While the saree was a statement in itself, the actress picked out a pair of gold earrings that worked as a statement piece. Adding to the look, a bold burgundy lip stole the show. While there were a lot of elements in her outfits, PeeCee seemed to balance it out pretty well making this look one of the bests by the diva.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: EVERY TIME Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan showed off their royal style in gorgeous ensembles

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×