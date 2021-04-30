Fashion Flashback: When Priyanka Chopra posed alongside Rani Mukerji & Preity Zinta in an achromatic outfit

Throwing it back to 2004 when Priyanka Chopra posed alongside Rani Mukerji & Preity Zinta. Check it out

While we’re all back quarantining, our archives of photos are all we got to entertain ourselves and we must say that we’ve found some great gems. So, in today’s episode of fashion flashback, we have ’s looks from 2004. Believe it or not, that was almost 15 years ago and there’s a lot that has changed when it comes to her style.

In the photo, we can spot the three divas looking their fabulous best while displaying their distinct style. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress, picked out a classic attire with flared jeans, black blazer and a pair of matching boots. Rani Mukerji on the other hand made the most of her desi wardrobe with black palazzo pants and a matching see-through kurta. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, showed off her curves in an off-shoulder white tee and styled it with a striped skirt. While the T-shirt was a casual one, the skirt seemed like it was pulled out of her workwear closet. Pointed high-heels complemented her casual work aesthetic while she let her hair down in blow-dried waves.

A pair of diamond drop earrings, neutral makeup and pink lipstick completed her look while a pair of sunglasses rested on her head.

While the outfits are more than 15 years old, they are all classics and can be easily worn in 2021. What are your thoughts about it? Do you relate to the fashion trends now or from the early 2000s? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Flashback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor looked glamorous in classic black bodycon dresses

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×