Fashion Flashback: When Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor looked like true royals at Soha Ali Khan’s wedding

Throwing it back to when the Pataudi’s showed off their royal fashion side at Soha ali Khan’s wedding in 2015.

While the second wave of the pandemic is hitting us hard, we’re reminiscing the good old times. Our huge photo archive is keeping us company which means we often come across gems of the past and today on our list are the Pataudi’s. Throwing it back to 2015 when ’s sister, Soha Ali Khan took her woes with her now-husband, Kunal Khemu.

The Khans belong to the royal family and just like every other prestigious family, even the Pataudi’s are a stylish bunch. They know their way around looking like prince and princesses and they did the same during Soha’s wedding. Soha was a Sabyasachi bride as she picked out a gold and orange lehenga for her big day. Kunal, on the other hand, let his bride have her moment and picked out a white sherwani with a gold turban that matched Soha’s lehenga.

While the couple looked their traditional best, Saifeena also stole the show with their fashion game. Complimenting Kunal’s white sherwani, Saif picked out a similar style and paired it with a pink turban. Leather oxfords. Kareena perfectly complimented her husband and picked out a tulle saree in the white and pink hue. She draped it over a white embroidered blouse while accessorising the look with a diamond and emerald necklace. She then left her wavy mane down in soft waves on one shoulder while giving us a peek at her matching diamond drops. Her signature kohl-rimmed eyes and neutral makeup added glam to the look while a dash of red sindoor completed her ensemble for the wedding.

