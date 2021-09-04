Fashion Hack: 4 Different ways to style a simple white crop top feat Khushi Kapoor

Crop tops have become a major wardrobe essential and every fashion lover needs to own them. A simple white crop top can go a long way. You can literally pair it with any bottoms and also layer it with different types of jackets. You can team it up with sneakers or heels. shows us 4 ways to style this versatile piece of clothing.

Layer it with a leather jacket

Khushi Kapoor is seen enjoying the cotton candy skies as she is seen wearing a ribbed white crop top layered with an oversized black leather jacket and paired with denim blue jeans. The jacket features an open front and buttons on the sleeves. Khushi sealed the look with a dainty neckpiece, delicate silver hoops and stacks of rings.

Style it with a shrug

A great layering hack for summer days is layering a crop top with a sleeveless shrug. This adds an element of glam to the attire while also making it an appropriate summer wear. Khushi Kapoor teamed her white crop top with a sleeveless grey shrug and beige flared pants. She completed the ensemble with a contrasting blue sling bag, white sneakers and black sunnies.

Pair it with tracks or joggers

On days when you want to keep it laidback and casual, you can pair your white crop top with high-waisted track pants or joggers. Khushi nailed the street style look as she stepped out in strapless white crop top paired with vibrant red joggers with white stripes on the side. The star kid teamed the look with white sneakers, a black backpack and statement earrings.

Go formal with a blazer

If you want to give your crop top a more formal look, then you can layer it with an oversized blazer. The crop top will also add a feminine touch to the formal look. Khushi Kapoor layered her white crop top with checkered oversized blazer and paired it with high-waisted beige pants. She accessorised the look with a cute black shoulder bag, white sneakers and dainty earrings.

How would you style a white crop top? Let us know in the comments below.

