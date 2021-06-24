Fashion Hack: 4 Stylish and easy ways to style a boyfriend T shirt

Boyfriend T-shirts are God sent for every lazy girl out there who loves to stay in her comfort zone.

Boyfriend T-shirt is basically an oversized T-shirt and is derived from borrowing an ill-fitted, masculine structured T-shirt from your boyfriend’s closet. Whether you are ready to commit to a boyfriend or not, you should definitely commit to this comfortable clothing option, and you will probably never go back to wearing fitted clothes. The secret to rocking the boyfriend T-shirt depends on how you style it. Since it has a loose and big silhouette, it may be a challenge to style it in order to make it look appealing and fashionable. You can wear it as a dress, with a skirt, with jeans or with shorts. There are endless possibilities of infusing the boyfriend T-shirt in your everyday wardrobe. Here, we have a few different and super easy ways that will help you style a boyfriend T-shirt.

Knot It Up

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The easiest way to amp up a boyfriend T-shirt is by knotting it up in a stylish way. The evergreen, Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to make heads turn. She was seen sporting a black graphic boyfriend T-shirt that she had knotted up and she paired it with basic blue jeans. Bebo rounded off the soft look with classic white sneakers. To add an extra dose of oomph to the chic look, she opted for hoop earrings that you can never go wrong with.

Pair It With Mom Jeans

Mom jeans are the best option for a comfy, classy yet stylish work from home outfit. Deepika looked impeccable as she nailed the basic look with high-waisted mom jeans that were rolled up to the ankles paired with a simple black boyfriend tee. The actress tucked the tee into her jeans and rolled up the sleeves for a breezy look. The baggy silhouette was cinched at the waist with a yellow Off White belt. She finished the look with a chunky gold necklace and black strappy heels.

Tuck It In With Shorts

If you are looking for a perfect summer vacay outfit that is super comfy yet stylish, then Anushka Sharma has got your back! She was seen smiling wide as she tucked in a graphic boyfriend T-shirt with washed denim shorts. She completed the look with a black belt and chunky white sneakers. The PK actress took the casual ensemble up a notch by accessorising it with black sunglasses, gold hoops and a dainty bracelet.

Pair It With Distressed Shorts

Ananya Panday

Being the flag bearer of the Gen-Z fashion, Ananya took the athleisure wear up a notch. She sported distressed, high-waisted, white shorts paired with a relaxed fit boyfriend tee in an earthy tone. The graphic boyfriend T-shirt looked extremely comfortable and uplifted the style game. The actress teamed the outfit with colourblock sneakers.

Go Sporty With Biker Shorts

Tara Sutaria

The incredibly poised and sophisticated Tara Sutaria literally looks good in any outfit she dons. She was seen nailing the casual look as she stepped out in a plain black boyfriend T-shirt, paired with snug biker shorts that peeked out from underneath. The young actress amplified the look with her choice in accessories. She combined two mini handbags - one black shoulder bag, and a clear neon pouch. Tara chose black sneakers and added a golden chain link necklace with a pendant, and a matching ring to the all-black outfit.

Who styled the boyfriend T-shirt the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Bring the Indie Kid aesthetic into your wardrobe this season feat Ananya Panday

Share your comment ×