Fashion Hack: 4 Ways to style baggy jeans feat Anushka Sharma

Baggy jeans have been quite a trend this year and for good reason. They not only look super stylish but are also extremely comfortable and suave. To add on, you can also style them in a number of ways, be it casual or formal. New mommy in town, Anushka Sharma has been quite a fan of baggy jeans and here are 4 styling hacks you can learn from her.

Go casual with a hoodie

Anushka Sharma picked out a deconstructed mascot hoodie from Justin Bieber’s Drew House coloured in dusty rose that entailed a yellow emoticon graphic placed at the center and on her sleeve. The actress paired it with high-waisted flared jeans that bore ripped details. She sure finds a way to wear her favourite pants on loop, and this time her hoodie stood the zippy chance. She completed the look with classic white sneakers.

Pair it with a plain tee

The best way to style baggy jeans is by simply teaming it with a classic plain tee. Anushka Sharma was seen taking a casual stroll in the streets of London dressed in dark-washed baggy denims paired with a boxy black ribbed T-shirt. The look was all things rich and classy. She completed the look with a gold layered necklace and delicate gold hoops. Her classic white sneakers added a sporty touch yet again.

Style it with a jacket

Seems like white sneakers and ripped baggy jeans never seem to leave Anushka Sharma’s side. Her London style was all about comfort and class. This time, she teamed her light-washed ripped flared jeans with a white crop top layered with a pristine white jacket. The look was perfectly complemented with white sneakers, gold hoops and a LV sling bag.

Go formal with a blazer

Anushka Sharma even found a way to incorporate her baggy jeans with her formal look. She went for a classic white T-shirt for her night out in the city, paired with high-waisted jeans which were ripped at the knees. Sharma’s floral print blazer from the Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration was the star of her outfit, and elevated her simple look. Layered charm necklaces and gold hoop earrings tied the ensemble together, along with a navy-blue drawstring bag by Hermès and white sneakers.

How would you style your baggy jeans? Let us know in the comments below.

